ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hawks fever is hitting the city this weekend as the team is set to play the Sixers for game four of the second round of the playoffs Monday.
Despite Friday's loss, many fans said they're hopeful for the next game.
"They got it. They got it. They gone win," said Faith Coffield.
Right now, the Sixers are up two to one.
"I hope that the hawks win and that they make it, and they make it to the championship," said Jeremiah Ashbourne.
Also preparing for the showdown, Dugan's Restaurant and Bar which shows every game.
"Friday was good, Friday was real busy. We've been doing good business on Friday's and Saturday's but we get a little extra pop with the Hawks," said Manager, Mike West.
While the game is on a Monday, West said they're treating it like the weekend.
"Usually on Mondays we've got limited staff but this Monday we're going to have staff as if it was a Saturday. I expect a good crowd."
The game starts at 7:30PM EST.
