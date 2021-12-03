ATLANTA (CBS46) — In the Southeastern Conference, it just means more! Diehard fans got the party started early in the RV lot next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re Georgia or Alabama. We have fun. Alabama will probably win because the game is not played on paper. On paper Georgia would win,” An Alabama fan said.
“They’ve had their time, it’s our time now,” a Georgia fan said.
Fans also kicked off championship weekend in Atlanta with some fun at the SEC FanFare inside the Georgia World Congress Center.
“SEC Nation is here and College GameDay which we haven’t seen before. I’ve been here a couple of times, but not both of them here at the same time. So, it’s really cool. It’s definitely a great atmosphere,” An Alabama fan said.
You can check out everything from the SEC Championship trophy to all the interactive games, like the 40-yard dash, to the third and long football catch and cornhole competition.
“Our kids are very competitive so they’ve enjoyed the running around and the different games and the dummies in the back that they can tackle,” A Georgia fan said.
And fans are already enjoying what the best conference in college football has to offer this weekend.
“Definitely kicking the field goals. It has been a lot of fun. Hopefully if Will Riker needs a back-up some time. I’m there for him so I’m practicing on this field goal,” An Alabama fan said.
And maybe, just maybe yours truly could be the back-up for the Dawgs. So which team has the best chance of winning? It depends on who you ask.
“Of course, the Dawgs are going to win I say by 10,” a Georgia fan said.
The big game will be shown on CBS46. The kickoff is at 4 p.m. Saturday.
