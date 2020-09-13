ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While there may be no in-person attendance permitted at Mercedes Benz Stadium just yet, Falcons fans still came out to support their dirty birds from afar Sunday morning.
"I'm tailgating for the first Atlanta Falcons home game."
For fans of the Falcons like Jerome Wilkerson, showing commitment is nothing new.
"Hopefully we have a good time and most of all, hopefully Atlanta wins!" he said while grilling.
What is new for fans? An empty Mercedes Benz Stadium and a much smaller tailgating scene.
COO of AMB Sports and Entertainment made it clear that empty seats will be the norm for at least the first two home games because of COVID-19
"wW have the responsibility to do what is safe for everybody.. We can only invite guests into our house when it is safe.. We will not put fans in the building if we cannot guarantee their safety." said Exler.
Still, OVID-19 couldn’t stop dedicated fans like Jerome.
"It will take some getting used to, but you can make it happen. Wear your mask, put your gloves on, social distance.. You know, do what you are supposed to be doing to stay safe, and you will still have a good time."
Tailgating remains off limits on some properties, but some areas remain open for fans to rise up.
"This is a private area owned by a private person.. And that person had to get a permit to do it, and that's basically it. Only private areas."
For everyone else, the hope remains for a vibrant game day energy to shine through, despite the new conditions.
