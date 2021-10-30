COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The World Series is definitely bringing the fans to the Battery.
The area got so packed Friday night for game three, that Cobb County Police posted to social media saying the area was maxed out.
"If you planned on coming to The Battery tonight at some point for the game, bad news for you," said an officer in a cell phone video. "The battery is full! We have gates up to keep people from getting down into the center of the battery."
More than 41,000 people watched the Braves beat the Astros Friday night at Truist Park and even more watched from outside at bars, restaurants and on the big screens.
"Everywhere was multiple hour wait but we didn't care because the energy was incredible," said baseball fan, Matt Zarzour.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services posted photos to social media showing the center courtyard packed.
"It was elbow to elbow. It was packed," said Zarzour.
Michael Brown says it was a night to remember. "It was so crowded. The people, the atmosphere was just off the chart. It was just amazing."
Saturday morning, the hype continued as fans waited in line for merchandise.
"We gotta get our merchandise, the good stuff might get sold out," one man waiting in line told us.
The area is expected to remain packed all weekend. Cobb County Police and security are patrolling with other crews on standby if they're needed.
"Security was great. Every time you walked here or walked there, you'd see security. It was perfect," said Brown.
