ATLANTA (CBS46) — For lifelong Braves fan Keith Geaton, the Braves mean more to him than just a sports team.
“Benny [grandfather], he took me to my first Braves game. When he passed I just you know [got a Braves tomahawk tattoo with Benny above it],” Geaton said.
And he won’t just have his Grandfather with him in spirit cheering on the new World Series champions at Friday’s parade.
“I want to bring my son, he’s three, you know I’m breeding a Braves fan, it’ll probably be him and my fiancé."
The parade will start downtown at Marietta and Peachtree streets.
Then make it’s way north to 10th street before heading onto the interstate, and then The Battery.
Parking downtown #Atlanta for #Braves parade will be difficult, officials say cheaper parking is a few blocks away from Peachtree St. MARTA will re-route 12 bus routes & says trains are running normal weekday services. Fans say you need to get creative with transport. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rnNQYDLaJZ— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 4, 2021
Fans near and far over the moon for the chance to see their world series winning Braves.
“Came to Georgia and by golly Braves are world champions at the same time,” said Brian Behnke, who lives in Florida and is a lifelong Braves fan.
The length of the wait not lost on anyone.
“How quickly they crowd up the sidewalks, I don’t know what it’s going to be like but I want to be a part of it. I hope it’s not 26 years before I see it again but you never know,”
MARTA said it will re-route 12 bus routes. And additional buses will be staged at King Memorial, West End, & Civic Center stations, to be pulled into service as needed. Trains will run on there normal weekday service times.
Officials estimate as many as 1 million people could pack the downtown area.
“It’s going to be through the roof man, other states are going to be able to hear, they going to hear us in New York,” Geaton said.
Parking near the parade route will be at a preium. One lot worker toldCBS46 they will keep special event pricing for Friday. A downtown information official said the key for cheaper parking is to go a few blocks away from Peachtree.
Fans already creating exit plans to try and beat the crowds out.
For diehard fans like Geaton, he said you must get creative.
“Try and book me a helicopter, or something, try and land somewhere around here.”
