A grieving community celebrated the life and legacy of baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at Truist Park on Saturday.
“Not only was he a hero and sports leader but he also stood for justice and he was outspoken with it,” said violinist Richmond Punch.
The late Hank Aaron was a humanitarian and civil rights icon who always gave back to the underserved.
“He wrote history and we just wanted to come pay our respects,” said local Kari Viland.
“In my lifetime I think the three greatest Georgians are probably Martin Luther King, Jimmy Carter and Hank Aaron,” explained local Bryan Hutchinson.
Truist Park is retiring Aaron's number 44 for a year and laid flowers at foot of his statue to honor him.
“I always admired him because of the trouble he had to go through to break the record not with his ability of athleticism but all the racial tensions that he had to go through,” said local Greg Viland.
Aaron’s impact left a lasting impression on all ages.
“He meant so much to a lot of young athletes coming up he’s definitely a positive role model,” said Cameron Springer.
Although gone Hank Aaron will never be forgotten his bat allowed freedom to ring for years to come.
