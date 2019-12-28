ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Whether it was purple and gold or red and white both Tigers and Sooners fans swarmed Downtown Atlanta for the 52nd annual Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.
LSU football fans, Ken and his grandson Mason Rojas, drove from Baton Rouge to cheer their Tigers to victory, but their first stop was the parade ahead of the big game.
"My favorite part about the parade was the band. Well it would be the players, but the players didn’t come,” said an eager Rojas.
In addition to hearing the bands, fans invaded the streets to see the creative floats, flashy cars, and of course to devour some Chick-Fil-A.
Oklahoma fan DeWayne Doolittle boasted, "my son is a senior now; he plays basketball at the university of Oklahoma."
For both DeWayne and Ken their team loyalty goes far beyond football.
"My oldest daughter was in the LSU band when she was a freshman at LSU so every time, I see the band go by it's just a great experience,” said Ken Higginbotham, an LSU fan.
From parades to tailgates, and tailgates to the game, it was clear the fans were planted and ready to take their teams to the championship.
