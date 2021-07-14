SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Following successful showings in New York and Chicago, the FRIENDS Experience has made its way to Atlanta, giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in recreations of the shows most iconic sets and moments.
The experience was originally created in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, composed of twelve faithfully recreated sets that range from Joey and Chandler's apartment to Central Perk to the ever-memorable "pivot" scene.
Atlanta's version of the experience is located at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs, where it will stand from July 15 to September 6. The two-story enhanced experience was created through a collaboration of Superfly X, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group.
"We are excited to bring the FRIENDS experience to Atlanta this summer, giving fans the unique opportunity to step inside the world of FRIENDS and relive their favorite moments from the iconic series, said Superfly X Founder and CEO Jonathan Mayers.
Tickets start at $32.50, plus taxes and fees, with guests able to reserve timed entries here.
The experience also features a retail store featuring exclusive and custom products based on FRIENDS. The retail portion of the exhibit is accessible without a ticket.
Staff ensure that all currently continuing COVID-19 safety protocols are being adhered to throughout the experience's run to ensure a safe environment for all present, including mask requirements, sanitization protocols, and social distancing.
FRIENDS dominated television for ten seasons, sparking a global phenomenon, eventually leading to a much anticipated reunion recently releasing on HBO Max.
