FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46)—A local farm stand was given the green light to reopen after being shut down by city officials in 2019.
The city of Forest Park voted during its council meeting Monday night to allow the Little Ones Learning Center’s Little to operate its farm stand in the city.
According to center leaders, the farm stand was created to provide residents within the Forest Park community access to affordable fresh fruits and vegetable.
The farm stand was shut down in 2019 by a zoning official to allow the city to update its regulations.
A city council member said she hopes the updated ordinance will position the city for more safe and affordable farm stands.
The farm stand received community support from both citizens and elected officials,https://bit.ly/2HA83ja.
To read the new ordinance, please click: https://bit.ly/2P4EUkn.
