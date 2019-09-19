ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The stage is set for a special night benefiting children with disabilities. It’s the fifth annual Noon to Night Fashion Show at the Avalon in Alpharetta.
“We have so many great retailers and restaurants here that we wanted to find a way that we could all come together to support Bert’s Big Adventure and really treat these kids like the rock stars that they are,” Mullen said.
On this night the kids become the stars, strutting their stuff on the blue carpet down Avalon Boulevard.
“There’s not a dry eye in the house at this event. It’s really emotional,” Mullen said.
One of those stars is Peyton Callaway. The 9-year-old from Locust Grove has Spinal Muscular Atrophy II and CBS’S Adam Murphy had the pleasure of walking next to him on the runway.
“So, we’ve sold over 500 tickets as of now and we’ll continue to sell throughout the day until the doors open this evening,” Mullen said.
Last year, the event raised more than $70,000 and they hope to top that this year.
“Over the last five years we’ve raised over $185,000 for Bert’s Big Adventure,” Mullen said.
Bert's Big Adventure is a non-profit which takes children with disabilities on a VIP trip to Walt Disney World with their families every year.
