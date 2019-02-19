ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) –Models of all shapes, sizes and abilities will strut the catwalk in “An Evening of Fashion and Elegance” Showcase.
The 6th annual show features models and designers with disabilities. Designer Sharon Gary-Dill started the event to promote inclusion and diversity in a competitive industry.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer and Vince Sims will emcee the event February 24. With preparation underway, Greer spoke with two of the designers to find out how they’re changing the face of fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.