A fast food chain announced employees will get a special surprise in the paychecks at the end of the year.
Shake Shack announced the company will set aside money to provide its 7,500 hourly team members a holiday bonus.
This year’s holiday bonuses will range from $250-$400, a spokesperson announced.
The extra money comes after Shake Shack instituted a 10% premium pay as a thank you to workers who continued to work during the pandemic.
