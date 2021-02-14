Piedmont Park will have another food option for visitors.
Shake Shack announced it has secured a lease to open its sixth metro Atlanta location at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.
The new site will be adjacent to Willy’s Mexican Grill, located at 1071 Piedmont Ave in northeast.
“Shake Shack coming to Piedmont Park is a dream come true,” said Mark Banta, President and CEO of Piedmont Park Conservancy. “We can’t wait to see park visitors enjoying classic roadside burgers and frozen custard shakes all year round.”
The space is expected to have seating options as well as a Shack Track walk-up window.
The new location is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022.
