PALMETTO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal accident involving a bus and a pickup truck caused major delays for commuters in Palmetto early Friday morning.
The accident happened on Wilkerson Mill Road and Roosevelt Highway. According to authorities, there were no passengers on the MARTA bus; however, the driver did suffer from serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.