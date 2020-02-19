AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal accident in Cobb County caused major delays for commuters in the area Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Riverside Parkway near Factory Shoals road. The parkway remains closed at this time. This story is developing and will be updated.
CBS46 Chopper captured an overturn vehicle; however, details surrounding the incident are not yet known.
The investigation is ongoing.
