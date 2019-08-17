LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are investigating a fatal accident late Saturday afternoon in Lithonia.
Officers responded to the accident on Browns Mill Road and East Saddleridge Drive and found the driver deceased on the scene.
During the investigation police found an infant inside the vehicle alert and conscious. According to investigators the infant was secured inside his car seat.
Officials say he did not appear to be injured, but he was transported to a local hospital to be checked for any injuries.
The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
