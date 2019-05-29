SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal accident in Smyrna that caused the East and West connector to shutdown.
Police have reported a fatality on the East West Connector between Cooper Lake Road and Fontaine Road.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Roadways have now been opened.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
