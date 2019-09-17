DOUGLAS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal accident in Douglas County caused major delays for commuters in the area Tuesday morning.
The accident happened when two vehicles were making a left turn from the I-20 East exit ramp, and onto Thornton Road when another vehicle traveling south on the roadway failed to stop at the red light, say authorities.
The driver, who failed to stop, slammed into one vehicle which then caused that driver to slam into another vehicle. Both drivers were transported to Grady Hospital, where the driver of second vehicle died from injuries.
Police have not released the driver’s or the victim’s identity at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
