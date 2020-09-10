MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal accident involving two vehicles caused major delays for commuters in Marietta early Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened on the southbound lane of Interstate 75 north of the Delk Road interchange.
After further investigation, it was revealed that a GMC Terrain was traveling southbound and crashed into a Mercedes Sprinter van. Police say the collision resulted in the GMC Terrain to leave the roadway and slam into a concrete bridge pillar.
The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter van was identified as 28-year-old Andres Galan-Marquez of Sandy Springs.
Christopher Uptain of Atlanta, 42, the driver of the GMC Terrain was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact STEP Investigator St. Onge at (770) 794-5352.
