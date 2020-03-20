ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a fatal car wreck that shutdown all lanes on a major highway.
The wreck happened early Friday morning on I-285 Northbound before the I-20 exit ramp.
Police said a car crashed into the back on an 18-wheel tractor trailer.
Police have not said what caused the wreck.
