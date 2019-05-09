ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash has forced the closure of the Downtown Connector near Langford Parkway in Atlanta.
Not many details are known about the crash but GDOT reports it involved two vehicles.
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 that a woman was killed in the crash. Her identity has not been released.
Crews are opening one lane intermittently in order to move drivers through. Commuters are urged to use Metropolitan Parkway as an alternate route.
