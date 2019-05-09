ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of the Downtown Connector near Langford Parkway in Atlanta but the roadway has since reopened.
GDOT says two vehicles were involved and a woman was killed in the crash. Her identity has not been released.
The roadway reopened around 6:30 a.m. after being shut down for nearly two hours.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
