Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The rain falling across metro Atlanta is making things difficult for early morning commuters.
In Clayton County, a crash on EB I-285 at Riverdale Road forced the closure of the roadway but it has since reopened.
GDOT says one person was killed and another critically injured in that crash.
There are also numerous other crashes reported across metro Atlanta.
Commuters are advised to use caution and leave early to get to your destination on time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.