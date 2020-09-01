DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of the northbound lanes on I-85 at Clairmont Road in DeKalb County but the roadway has since reopened.
GDOT reports the crash involved a fatality but no other details have been released. The crash closed the roadway for several hours before nearly all lanes reopened around 5:45 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes blocked on I-85 north at Clairmont in DeKalb Co. after fatal crash. Live updates on @cbs46 news. pic.twitter.com/mpjPDSg9RZ— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) September 1, 2020
