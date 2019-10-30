CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-575 in Cherokee County but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash occurred near the intersection with State Route 5.
Traffic was diverted around the accident at the exit 16 ramp and back onto I-575 northbound.
No word on what caused the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
