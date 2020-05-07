COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash has forced the closure of NB I-75 at Barrett Parkway in Cobb County.
Not many details are known about what took place but crews are currently trying to clear the scene. GDOT expects the roadway to fully reopen around 10 a.m. and traffic is being diverted onto I-575 as a result.
CBS46's Rodney Harris confirmed with GDOT that the accident was fatal but no other details were given.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
