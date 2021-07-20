ATHENS-CLARKE County, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating a Monday night crash that took the life of a 17-year-old boy.
At approximately 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-car crash on Newton Bridge Road near Kathwood Drive.
Police say an early investigation indicates the 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Newton Bridge Road when it hit an embankment off the road just before the intersection of Kathwood Drive.
The teenager driving died due to his injuries and no other passengers were in the car. This incident is the thirteenth fatal car crash of 2021 in Athens-Clarke County.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Lieutenant McIlvaine at (762) 400-7089 or jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.