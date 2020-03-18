GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of the exit ramp onto northbound I-985 from I-85 in Gwinnett County but the roadway has since reopened.
Not much is known about what happened but Gwinnett County Police say the crash involved a fatality.
The crash was cleared around 8:45 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
