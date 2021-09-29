JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Safety alerted the public to a fatal crash in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
Interstate 85 south near mile marker 141 in Jackson County was shut down for several hours due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
A flatbed freightliner truck carrying granite slabs was traveling in the right lane of I-85S when traffic came to a stop due to construction delays. According to police, the freightliner truck rear ended a silver Toyota Camry slamming them both into the back of a stopped tractor trailer tanker truck which was carrying an industrial acid.
The driver of the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the flatbed granite truck was transported to northeast Georgia Hospital in Gainesville for non-life-threatening injuries.
Next of kin notification is pending, police tell CBS46 News.
