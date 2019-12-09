CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal hit-and-run crash has forced the closure of NB I-75 at CW Grant Parkway in Clayton County.
The area is near Hartsfield Jackson Airport.
Not much is known about what happened but police tell CBS46 News that a pedestrian was struck and killed. The driver did not stay on the scene.
No description of the hit-and-run suspect's vehicle has been given.
It's also unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.
WATCH GDOT camera from the scene
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
