A fatal multi-vehicle accident had caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 to shut down, causing major delays for commuters in Cobb County Thursday morning.
The major accident happened just north of Barrett Pkwy on I-75. Police reported more than a dozen vehicles were involved.
Authorities have not yet released number of injuries in this incident.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates as more details become available.
