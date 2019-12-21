CARROLL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – On Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 PM, the GBI was requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.
Information indicates that at approximately 5:00 PM, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident in the 200 block of Hinson Circle. Marc Denver Thompson, 26, allegedly threatened his mother and brother with a gun during the incident.
As a result, arrest warrants were obtained for Thompson charging him with two counts of aggravated assault.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to execute the arrest warrants on Thompson, but he had already left the residence.
At approximately 10:08 PM, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigator went to the Circle K convenience store on North Highway 27 in Carrollton.
The investigator saw Thompson inside of the Circle K threatening the store clerk with a shovel. The investigator called for backup and entered the store to confront Thompson. Thompson subsequently hit the investigator in the head with the shovel. The investigator then fired multiple rounds from his duty weapon, striking and killing Thompson inside of the store.
The investigator was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
