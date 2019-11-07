GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash involving a pedestrian forced the closure of I-85 in Gwinnett County for several hours but the roadway has since reopened.
That crash happened along the southbound lanes near the intersection with Boggs Road.
Police tell CBS46 News that a pedestrian was killed in the crash but few other details have been released.
It is unclear if the driver that struck the pedestrian will face charges.
