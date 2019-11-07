GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has forced the closure of I-85 in Gwinnett County.
That crash happened along the southbound lanes near the intersection with Boggs Road.
Crews are working to clear the crash scene but GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 8 a.m. The HOV lane is currently the only lane open at this time and a huge backup is being reported.
WATCH GDOT camera from the scene
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
