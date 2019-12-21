DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- DeKalb Police officers responded to a person shot at the Texaco Gas Station on Gresham Rd. Initial investigation indicates that there was a verbal dispute between two adult men, and one shot the other.
One male is deceased and the other stayed on scene until police arrived. That individual is currently being interviewed by detectives. All parties involved in the altercation are accounted for.
The name of the deceased will be released after notification to next of kin.
