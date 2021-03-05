Several lanes were blocked on southbound I-85 in Gwinnett County after a fatal shooting but the roadway has since reopened.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. early Friday morning near the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Not many details are known what led up to the shooting but Gwinnett County Police say one person is dead.
The roadway reopened just after 5 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
