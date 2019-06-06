DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal shooting that claimed the life of 28-year-old Ronald Peters is being investigated as a "hate motivated" homicide by DeKalb County Police.
On Tuesday June 4, Peters was walking down Orchard Street to the MARTA station as he prepared for work. While en route, two black men exited a nearby maroon truck, put on masks and demanded Peters give them his bag.
"Give me your bag, fa****," said one of the suspects, according to a witness.
Before Peters, who is an openly gay man, could fully react, he was shot in the chest and neck by one of the suspects. When his nearly lifeless body hit the pavement, the suspects grabbed his bag, ran back to the truck and fled the scene south towards Columbia Drive.
A witness also told police a third suspect was the designated getaway driver.
Peters boyfriend, Kevin Pickering, told police there had been an incident between his boyfriend and two men a week prior -- an incident in which Peters was verbally accosted and called a fa****.
Peter was immediately transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. When officers arrived to the 3400 block of Orchard Circle they found two shell casings.
At this time, investigators have not released suspect descriptions. The investigation is ongoing.
