LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- Two fatalities were reported early Monday morning after an auto accident in Lawrenceville.
The accident happened at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Lebanon Road on April 22.
According to Gwinnett County officials, the driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis turned into the path of a silver BMV causing the collision. The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis then spun and collided with the driver of a Rav4.
The driver and the passenger of the Mercury Grand Marquis were Robert Hutchins, 80, and Carol Hutchins, 75, of Lawrenceville.
Robert Hutchins passed away on Wednesday, April 24, and officials believe his death was due to medical condition. He death is under investigation.
Carol Hutchins died on Saturday, April 27, officials believe she died because of her injuries in the collision.
The driver of the Rav4 was later identified as Ming Zheng, 25, of Lawrenceville. Officials have not reported his condition.
Our thoughts go out to the family of Robert and Carol Hutchins who are coping with their loss.
