MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One fatality was reported early Saturday morning after an auto accident in Monroe County.
The two-car collision happened on High Falls Road around 6:40 a.m. near Marty’s Transmission.
Upon arrival, police found the driver of a Nissan sedan dead, while the driver of a Jeep Cherokee sustained minor injuries.
The Nissan driver was later identified as Nancy L. Skinner, age 68, of Jackson, Georgia, and the Jeep driver was identified as Timothy Turner, of Forsyth, Georgia.
According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Department, Turner crossed over a lane and hit Skinner head-on.
