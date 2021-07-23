DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police shut down a major highway for several hours to investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles. It happened just before 3 a.m.
The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound near the Gresham Road exit. Police have not confirmed if the person killed was the motorcyclist or a person inside one of the vehicles.
Police diverted traffic off I-20 westbound near the Gresham Road exit as officers investigated the wreck.
There is no word on charges.
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes blocked on I-20 west at Gresham Rd. in DeKalb Co. after fatal crash. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL | https://t.co/ajUq1IGTX3 | @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/UNhE8L2aQA— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) July 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.