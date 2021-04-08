DeKalb County police are working to determine what caused a fatal wreck Thursday morning.
The wreck happened around 3 a.m. on I-285 East near the Flat Shoal Road exit.
Officers shut down all lanes while they conducted the investigation. The lanes were re-opened around 7 a.m.
A Georgia Department of Transportation official said the wreck involved three vehicles.
Police have not said if there will be any charges involved in the crash.
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes blocked on I-285 east at Bouldercrest Rd. in DeKalb Co. after deadly crash. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/u3g1PaAYvy— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) April 8, 2021
