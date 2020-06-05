ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to determine what caused a fatal wreck that shut down all southbound lanes on the downtown connector for hours.
The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. just before the University Avenue exit.
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one car caught fire, killing an occupant in the vehicle.
There is no word on what caused the wreck of charges.
