WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An search warrant has been issued for the home of a father who's four-year-old was fatally shot.
On the afternoon of July 14, the father arrived at the Rochelle Police Department where he notified dispatch that his daughter had been shot. Before officers could question the man he left the station.
Shortly after the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office was notified that the father had allegedly left his deceased daughter's body with family in Seville.
Investigators now want to search the father's Rochelle residence for evidence that may provide insight into what lead to the child's death. Recovered evidence will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further analysis.
The body of the victim will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, Georgia for an autopsy to be completed.
