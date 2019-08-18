ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) A father and son have both been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Dougherty County.
Willie Mobley, 40, and Jacorie Mobley, 22, are accused in the shooting death of 20 year-old Kawoski Antonio Newberry at a home on Cherry Avenue in Albany on August 14.
Both suspects are in the Dougherty County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.