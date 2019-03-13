ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A father and son in a pickup truck near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive were shot by police in a SWAT van driving beside them Wednesday afternoon.
According to Atlanta Police, the two men, later identified as 56 year-old Kenneth Gilbert Sr. and his son, 29 year-old Kenneth Gilbert Jr. could be seen loading a weapon and as a result SWAT open fired at the pickup. Officials say the Gilberts then returned fire hitting the SWAT vehicle but no officers were injured.
Both of the men were taken by EMS from the scene to a local hospital. According to witnesses they suffered head wounds.
Because this is a police involved shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on air and CBS46.com online for the latest details.
