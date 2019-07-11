GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A father and son were pulled out of Lake Lanier Thursday afternoon after both of them went under water.
Hall County Fire and Rescue say just before 3 p.m., A 30-year-old man and his son were at the beach area near Margaritaville at Lanier Island when the father noticed his son was missing -- so people started looking for the child in the water.
Life guards and other visitors spotted the boy, pulled him out of the water and provided aid.
At some point, the father became distressed and was also pulled from the water.
The father is being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and his son is at a children's hospital in Atlanta.
