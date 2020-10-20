LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A five-year old boy is doing his best to keep a positive outlook on life despite the ongoing presence of coronavirus.
Wade Williams wanted to find a way to help other people, but the virus forced him and his dad to get creative. Joshua Williams suggested to his son that he tell his own story.
The father and son duo hopes their book “Wade: Through the Pandemic” will help uplift kids everywhere.
“Basically, ‘I’m getting through this, and you can too’,” Joshua Williams said.
The story is told from Wade’s point of view. He starts with the day his life changed for the foreseeable future.
“I asked daddy, ‘why does it have to be just us’,” Wade wrote. “He said, ‘because of the coronavirus’.”
That was just the beginning. Shortly after he was pulled out of school, Wade’s grandma caught the virus. She eventually got better, but then Wade and his family welcomed his baby sister to the world.
Wade has first-hand knowledge of big life changes during an already difficult time, so he wanted to share his perspective.
“To help get kids through the pandemic,” Wade said.
As for being a published author at just five years old, Wade thinks that’s pretty cool too.
“It’s awesome!” Wade said.
TO purchase Wade: Through the Pandemic, click here.
Joshua says the proceeds from the book are going straight to Wade’s college fund.
