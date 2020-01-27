HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Gainesville Police Investigators have charged the father of the missing child found at Walmart.
Saturday officers were called to the Walmart at 400 Shallowford Road, Gainesville, GA in regard to a child being located within the store.
With the help of the public, investigators were able to identify the child and subsequently identify and locate the father.
The father, Alejandro Cruz-Cervantes, 36, of Gainesville, Georgia was taken into custody with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Cruz-Cervantes did leave the child at Walmart unattended without guardianship and with no attempt to retrieve the child.
Cruz-Cervantes has been charged with Reckless Conduct. He is being held at the Hall County Jail.
The Department of Family and Children Services has taken the 5-year-old child into custody.
“Although a sad and unfortunate situation, we do appreciate the community taking swift action to help identify this young child. Furthermore, we appreciate those at Walmart who observed this child in need and notified authorities.”-Chief Jay Parrish
Additional charges are possible.
