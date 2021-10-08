LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Troup County Sheriff's Office says the father of Akeila Ware's unborn child has been arrested in her murder.
Ware, 29, was found unresponsive on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road in Troup County Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found Ware in the driver's seat, with multiple bullet holes in the side of her car. She was transported to the hospital a died shortly thereafter.
Alonzo Dargan, Jr., was arrested after investigators say he followed Ware, shot at her vehicle, which caused her to crash.
Ware was pregnant at the time of her death. Her unborn child was also killed.
Dargan is an active duty member of the U.S. Army. He now faces several charges including murder, feticide, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. There are not other suspects at this time.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested the Dargan in Cumberland County, North Carolina. Investigators say they found evidence from a possible suspect vehicle, which Georgia State Patrol identified as a silver Nissan, a vehicle believed to be owned by Dargan.
Authorities say Ware and Dargan both went to school together in the Troup County School system.
Ware leaves behind five other children. Her cousin told CBS 46 reporter Savannah Louie that her children are staying with their grandmother.
