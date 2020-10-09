JASPER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Jasper man is now behind bars and faces a slew of charges after he allegedly injured his 8-week-old infant.
On October 1, the Pickens County police were dispatched after an infant that was life flighted to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with critical injuries.
After further investigation, warrants were issued Thursday for the infant's father, 20-year-old Scott W. Waters. Police arrested Waters and transported him to Pickens County Detention Center.
Walters was charged with two counts of cruelty to children, four counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.
According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing and once complete will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.
